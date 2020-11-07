With the winter season approaching, it's best to review National Weather Service winter weather alerts, what they mean, and how you can prepare for them.

Winter Storm Watch:

1. Snow: At least 6 inches or more in 12 hours or at least 8 inches in 24 hours



2. Sleet: 1/2 inch or more

3. Freezing Rain: 1/4 inch or more

4. Blizzard: Visibility reduced to 1/4 of a mile or less due to blowing snow with winds of at least 35 mph for at least 3 hours

Consider postponing any non-essential travel and carry a winter survival kit in your car. Make sure to have the proper snow removal tools to clear sidewalks and driveways.

Wind Chill Watch:

Wind chill values are expected to fall to -30°F or less with at least a 5 mph wind.

If you'll be traveling, pack extra clothes, blankets, and a winter survival kit in case you get stranded. Consider postponing any outdoor activities and wear well-insulated clothing if you must go outside.

Winter Weather Advisory:

1. Snow: Between 3 and 5 inches in 12 hours

2. Sleet: Less than 1/2 inch in the next 24 hours

3. Freezing Rain/Drizzle: Less than 1/4 of an inch

3. Blowing Snow: Visibility occasionally reduced to 1/4 of a mile due to blowing snow with winds less than 35 mph.

Unplowed and secondary roads may be slick, so exercise caution when traveling. If you encounter blowing snow, drive at a safe speed and leave plenty of space in front of you. Make sure you have the proper snow removal equipment to clear sidewalks and driveways.

Wind Chill Advisory:

Wind chill values are expected to fall to between -20°F and -29°F with at least a 5 mph wind.

If you'll be traveling, pack extra clothes, blankets, and a winter survival kit in case you get stranded. If you go outdoors, wear well-insulated clothing, including hats, gloves, and scarves. Frostbite could take place in as little as 30 minutes.

Winter Storm Warning:

1. Snow: At least 6 inches or more in 12 hours or at least 8 inches in 24 hours.

2. Sleet: 1/2 inch or more

3. A combination of snow and/or sleet, along with freezing rain and/or winds of at least 25 mph.

Seriously consider postponing non-essential travel and carry a winter survival kit in your car. Make sure you have the proper snow removal equipment to clear sidewalks and driveways. If an exceptionally high amount of snow is in the forecast, be prepared to stay home for a day or two.

Blizzard Warning:

A combination of sustained winds or frequent wind gusts of at least 35 mph and visibilities of less than 1/4 of a mile due to snow and/or blowing snow for at least three straight hours.

Do not travel, except in emergency situations. Carry a winter survival kit in your car. Be prepared for whiteout driving conditions. Make sure you have the proper snow removal equipment to clear sidewalks and driveways. If an exceptionally high amount of snow is in the forecast, be prepared to stay home for a day or two.

Ice Storm Warning:

A freezing rain event in which ice accumulations are expected to be 1/4 of an inch or more thick.

Do not travel, except in emergency situations. Be prepared for long durations of power outages. Avoid walking on icy surfaces.

Wind Chill Warning:

Wind chill values are expected to fall to -30°F or less with at least a 5 mph wind.

If you'll be traveling, pack extra clothes, blankets, and a winter survival kit in case you get stranded. Consider postponing any outdoor activities and wear well-insulated clothing if you must go outside. Frostbite could take place in as little as 10 minutes.

Snow Squall Warning:

Intense, but limited duration, periods of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by gusty surface winds resulting in reduced visibilities and whiteout conditions.

Be prepared for these dangerous travel conditions and carry a winter survival kit with you in your vehicle. If you haven't left yet, consider delaying or adjusting travel plans, until heavy snow has ended and roads have improved.

A Winter Survival Kit was mentioned for most, if not all, of the alerts and can be life-saving if you are stuck in a winter storm. For more information on how to make your own kit, click here.

Last Thursday was Winter Weather Awareness Day! For tips on how to prep your vehicle or how to avoid frostbite click here.