Trump lawyers hold Philadelphia press conference, previewing lawsuits

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A team of lawyers for President Trump held an early afternoon news conference in Philadelphia Saturday, according to reports from NBC.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani spoke on behalf of the legal team, outside of a building where they had been working.

Giuliani cast doubt on the integrity of Pennsylvania's absentee ballot system and claimed poll workers and Democratic poll watchers kept Republican poll watchers in the dark. He also claimed the president unfairly lost his lead in the state.

"You don't lose leads like that without corruption," Giuliani argued.

Giuliani says the legal team will start making progress on various lawsuits on Monday. The president said the same in a Saturday statement.