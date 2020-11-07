TRACKING: Rain early next week

Tonight: The sky is mostly clear overnight. The wind from the south at 10-15 mph will help keep temperatures in the low-mid 50s for lows.

Sunday: The wind is a little stronger from the south with gusts to 30 or 35 mph. Even though we will have more clouds, the highs are going to reach the 70s again.

Sunday Night: It stays breezy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. It will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Monday: Clouds dominate the sky. There is a chance for a few light showers during the late afternoon. A gusty south wind helps keep temperatures near 70 for one more day.

Tuesday: Rain is likely all day with a gusty north wind. Temperatures are cooler as we will only reach the mid-50s, but this is closer to normal for this time of year. As the rain tapers off Tuesday evening it might get cold enough to see some of the rain change to light snow before ending. No snow accumulation is expected. Rain amounts will range from 0.5” to 2.0”.