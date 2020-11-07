TRACKING: Highs in the 70s continue

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy to start the weekend. Some cloud cover will be possible for our far northern viewing area counties. Winds will be out of the southwest from 10-20 mph. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear overnight tonight. Winds will be out of the south from 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will be mild and in the low 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy to close out the weekend. Winds will be out of the south from 15-25 mph, with 30+ mph gusts possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday Night: Cloud cover thickens ahead of our next rain chance. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Monday: We start the work week with the last 70 degree day for a while. It’ll still be windy out there, with winds continuing out of the south and gusting up to 30 mph or higher at times. Light showers will move in by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday looks to be a washout, with rain lasting for much of the day. Most of Eastern Iowa could see an inch of rain, with some locations getting more, by the time the rain ends Tuesday night. Temperatures for the remainder of the work week look to stay in the 40s.