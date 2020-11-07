People in Waterloo celebrate Joe Biden claiming White House

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A group of more than a dozen people celebrated former Vice President Joe Biden getting enough electoral votes to win the White House Saturday afternoon.

Groups like Americans for Democratic Action Iowa and the Iowa CCI Action Fund met at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre & Expo Plaza along the Cedar River. Supporters of the Biden-Harris campaign danced and celebrated the four years to come.

"We're out here to celebrate the will of the voters nationwide," Chris Schwartz said, a Democrat and the chair of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

People either celebrated or protested Saturday's news across the country. President Trump still maintains the election was stolen from him and he'll fight it in court.