Nov. 7: 4,249 new cases, 14 additional deaths, 1,151 more recoveries

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,249 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 148,391.

The state's website says that of the 148,391 people who have tested positive, 100,346 have recovered. This is 1,151 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 48,045. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 49 percent.

The state is reporting 14 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,829.

There were 165 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 901, which is down from 912. Of those hospitalizations, 194 are in the ICU and 72 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 8,649 new tests given, and a total of 1,021,858 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Friday. There were 181 more positive cases for a total of 7,875 cases in the county. There were 51 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,770. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 107 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there is a total of 7,775 positive cases, which is 462 more than what the dashboard showed Friday morning. There were 36 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 4,603 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 147 deaths. There are 42 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 132 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 6,800 reported cases. There have been 21 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,417 recoveries. A total of 49,436 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 33 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 170 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 6,572 reported cases. There were 79 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,170. A total of 38,461 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 67 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 21.7 percent.

