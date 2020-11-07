No. 17 Cyclones overcome turnovers, rally past Baylor 38-31

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy passed for three touchdowns in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, and No. 17 Iowa State came from behind to beat Baylor 38-31. The Cyclones (5-2) are 5-1 in conference play for the first time in the program’s 128-year history and are first in the Big 12 by a half-game. Breece Hall went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game, finishing with 133 and two touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass.The Cyclones won for the first time since 2012 when committing four turnovers. Baylor scored its first 24 points off Iowa State turnovers.