Libya’s oil production recovers past 1M barrel a day

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan oil authorities say that the North African country’s oil production has surged past 1 million barrels a day, marking an important milestone months after its civil war almost choked the country’s energy production. Oil-rich Libya has been pushing to recover production levels in recent weeks, as cease-fire talks proceed between the warring groups in the North African country. Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter’s forces announced in September an end to a months-long blockade of the country’s vital oil fields and terminals. The move followed on his forces failure to capture the capital of Tripoli earlier in the year, and the growing military intervention of Turkey, which has supported the rival U.N.-backed government there.