After waiting game, media moves swiftly to call Biden winner

NEW YORK (AP) — As the beginning of a fifth day of vote counting was testing the nation’s patience, news organizations moved swiftly Saturday to declare that Democrat Joe Biden had won the presidency. The release of vote data from Pennsylvania proved key; analysts said it made Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump too wide to be surmounted. CNN called the race at 11:24 a.m. Eastern, with The Associated Press, NBC, CBS and ABC following within two minutes and Fox News 15 minutes later. A long day of counting on Friday left many Americans wondering when media outlets would pull the trigger.