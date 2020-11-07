Jasper County workers recount 20,000 ballots after election night error

NEWTON, Iowa (KWWL)- Poll workers in Jasper County spent several hours Saturday recounting all ballots cast in Tuesday's election.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate ordered the recount after a reporting error on election night surfaced on Thursday. Pate said a human data entry error in one Jasper County precinct caused a discrepancy in the numbers reported following Tuesday's election.

Unofficial election night returns had Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the lead by 282 votes. On Friday morning, Democrat Rita Hart took the lead in her race against Miller-Meeks by 162 votes.

Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott said the error never impacted the internal results and only one precinct was misreported to the state. Parrott said he believes the results of Saturday's recount will confirm that.

The recount involved more than 9,200 election day ballots and nearly 11,000 absentee ballots. It is a far cry from the five ballots involved in the only other recount of Parrot's 16-year career.

"This is my second one and it is a hell of a recount," he said.

The recount took several hours.

In teams of two, poll workers like Ron Hodges ran every ballot cast in the county through voting machines on Saturday.

Poll watchers from both parties scrutinized every move.

"There were so many comments about how the system doesn't work," Hodges said. "I think this shows you that it does."

Two of the counting machines briefly broke down, but a technician was able to fix them quickly.

County officials wanted to allow cameras and reporters inside during the recount to be transparent.

Heidi Burhans, the director of elections for the Iowa Secretary of State's office, was in Newton for the recount.

She said the recount and the way Jasper County has handled it is a testament to how the system should work.

"It went like the law has laid out," she said.

In situations like the one in Jasper County, Burhans said the fact that Iowa uses paper ballots is key.

"We have those paper trails from Tuesday night and we have them from today," she said. "We have the paper ballots, so all of that allows for people to have confidence in the system."

For its part, the Miller-Meeks campaign is demanding answers about what happened.

Alan Ostergren, the lawyer representing the campaign, said it was mostly Republicans who were affected by the error.

"We are not going to be satisfied until there is a crystal-clear, factual explanation as to why in five separate races Republican votes vanished," Ostergren said. "We are entitled to that."

There are still questions about what exactly the "human error" was. Parrott said he would release a full written explanation in the next few days.

"We are going to do it right so you will have the facts," Parrott said. "If you think you want to go to court or anything else, you will have it all."

After news of the error broke on Friday, Rita Hart's campaign put out this statement.

"As we have said consistently, Iowans’ voices must be heard and their votes accurately counted. It is thus critical that county auditors ensure all results are accurate. We understand that the county auditor of Jasper County is undertaking an administrative review to ensure that the vote totals from that county — which have been verified by Iowa’s Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and the Jasper County auditor and which show Rita Hart leading by 162 votes — are accurate. We are confident by the end of this process that Rita Hart will be the next congresswoman from Iowa’s Second District." Zach Meunier, Rita Hart for Iowa campaign manager

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered a hand recount of all votes cast in the precinct affected, the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct. That is scheduled to take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the Jasper County courthouse.





