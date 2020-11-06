Woman accidentally shot by toddler in Dysersville

KWWL - A 21-year-old woman in Dyersville was hospitalized after she was shot by her two-year-old child.

The incident happened Wednesday, on 4th Avenue NE in Dyersville.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 6:15 p.m.

Authorities say the child fired the shot from an unsecured handgun.

The victim was taken to Finley Hospital in Dubuque before being air-lifted to Iowa City. There is currently no information on the victim's condition.

Dyersville police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are being considered.