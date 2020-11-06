Woman accidentally shot by toddler in Dysersville

Woman accidentally shot by toddler in DysersvilleNew
KWWL - A 21-year-old woman in Dyersville was hospitalized after she was shot by her two-year-old child.
The incident happened Wednesday, on 4th Avenue NE in Dyersville.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 6:15 p.m.
Authorities say the child fired the shot from an unsecured handgun.
The victim was taken to Finley Hospital in Dubuque before being air-lifted to Iowa City. There is currently no information on the victim's condition.
Dyersville police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are being considered.