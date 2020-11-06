White House task force recommends Iowans further limit gatherings to combat surge of COVID-19

IOWA (KWWL) -- A new COVID-19 report from the White House task force shows Iowa still in the red zone for cases and test positivity. The Hawkeye State has the sixth-highest rate of cases in the country and the fifth-highest positivity rate.

According to the Nov. 1 report, the counties that had the highest rates over the last three weeks are: Polk, Dubuque and Linn.

These three counties account for 22.8 percent of new cases but high transmission has been widespread across the state. 83 percent of all Iowa counties have high levels of community transmission, with 16 percent having moderate levels. As of Friday evening, the state's dashboard shows only 3 counties that have a 14-day positivity rate below 10 percent.

The report states that only partial mitigation efforts can lead to the prolonged spread of the virus. The White House says that there must be stricter recommendations to Iowans regarding gatherings.

They say Iowans should always wear a mask in public and not gather without a mask with anyone that doesn't live in your home. Iowans should also stop gatherings outside of the immediate household.

Among suggested mitigation efforts is limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 50 percent and restricting hours. This mitigation effort was previously in effect in Iowa but is no longer enforced.

These suggestions are recommended until cases and test positivity decrease.

You can view the full report here: