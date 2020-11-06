 Skip to Content

476 inmates at the Anamosa prison test positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa prison officials reported a coronavirus outbreak has infected nearly half of the inmates at an Iowa prison in Anamosa.

Cord Overton, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Corrections, said Friday that testing this week revealed 476 inmates among 985 at the prison tested positive for the virus.

A report provided by the department indicates 37 staff members also tested positive.

Across the nine institutions the department manages, 601 inmates are currently infected as of Friday afternoon.

