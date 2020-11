CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - The University of Northern Iowa reported 78 new positive COVID-19 cases since Nov. 2.

More than 200 people have been tested, 124 of those were negative.

The university's percentage of positive test results is 38.42%.

Last week, 32 new cases were reported, with a positivity rate of 26.02%

To see more COVID-19 numbers from previous weeks, click here.