TRACKING: Warm & windy weekend; Rain early next week

Today: It is going to be another sunny, warm day. Record high temperatures are once again possible. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s with a south wind 10-20 mph. Below are the records for November 6.

Location Record Forecast Waterloo 79 (1915) 76 Dubuque 73 (1916) 71 Cedar Rapids 72 (2001) 73 Iowa City 73 (2016) 74

Tonight: Breezy, mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s with a south wind 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy and warm. Temperatures once again will be in the lower to middle 70s with a south wind 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Windy and warm once again with a partly sunny sky.

Monday and Tuesday: Our next low pressure system moves in. Monday will be warm with increasing clouds and the chance of rain in the afternoon. The highest chance of rain comes Monday night and Tuesday. There are still some questions as to how warm temperatures will be in Tuesday, but right now it looks like precipitation will stay mainly rain. It will be sharply colder next week with highs forecast to be in the 40s.