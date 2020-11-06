TRACKING: Rain for next week

Tonight: The wind was for the last few night. Tonight, the wind remains a bit higher at 10-15 mph from the south. This will result in low temperatures to drop into the low 50s. The sky remains mostly clear.

Saturday: It is a breezy day with a south wind at 10-20 mph. Sunshine and the south wind will push highs into the mid-70s for most locations. Record high temperatures are little harder to break with most records in the upper 70s. The wind backs off just a bit at night, but enough to keep the overnight lows in the low 50s.

Sunday: The wind increases a little more from the south with gusts to 30 or 35 mph. Highs are in the 70s again, but a few degrees cooler than Saturday. We are expected a little more cloud cover as we move into the afternoon.

Monday: This will be the last day with temperatures in the 70s for a while. There will be plenty of clouds around with a few rain showers possible in the afternoon. It is another windy day with gusts to 30 mph from the south.

Tuesday: This will be a wet day with rain likely through the day and highs in the low 50s. Rain amounts could be around 1-2”.