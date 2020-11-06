Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Smokin’ Joes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in a robbery at the Smokin' Joes in the 2300 block of Mount Vernon Road SE.

Dushaun Xavier Scott, age 27, was arrested for two counts of Robbery-1st Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Use of a Firearm, and Carrying Weapons.

On Nov. 5, police received a report of a suspect with a handgun demanding money from the store clerk.

The report came in around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect ran away from scene. Officers were able to track down the suspect near the intersection of 24th Street and 12th Avenue SE.

A police K9 indicated the suspect was in the backyard of a home.

A gunshot was heard coming from that backyard.

Officers then arrested the suspect. No one was injured by gunfire.

Cash and items stolen from Smokin’ Joe’s were recovered, along with personal items that belonged to the victim who was robbed at gunpoint.