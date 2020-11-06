Spain: Former king is target of 3rd corruption investigation

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Supreme Court prosecutors have opened a third corruption investigation involving former monarch Juan Carlos I of Spain. The country’s attorney general and its top anti-corruption prosecutor told reporters Friday the probe is still at an “embryonic” stage. Private news agency Europa Press reported the investigation was triggered by “financial information” but officials declined to elaborate. Earlier this week, prosecutors announced a second investigation into Juan Carlos’s finances reportedly linked to credit cards. The former king was already the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland into possible financial wrongdoing. Those investigations prompted him to leave Spain in August.