Report: Cops moved slowly due to fear dying man may be armed

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Police reports indicate officers in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan didn’t immediately provide medical aide to a man after a police shooting due to fear that he or his girlfriend might be armed. No gun was recovered but in the reports the officers say they moved cautiously because they were unable to determine whether or not Marcellis Stinnette and Tafara Williams had a gun. Stinnette died and Williams was seriously injured. Last week, Stinnette’s mother filed a lawsuit alleging police let him bleed to death in the eight minutes it took for an ambulance to arrive.