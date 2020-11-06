Post-election audit shows matching results in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Black Hawk County's required post-election audit of a voting precinct following Tuesday's general election showed the hand count of votes matched the result recorded on election night.

Secretary of State Paul Pate ordered post-election audits in all 99 Iowa counties. A precinct was chosen at random in each county the day after the election.

The audit requires county auditors to oversee a hand count of the top race on the ballot and compare the results to the voting machine count from election night.

The Secretary of State chose Ward 2, Precinct 3 of Cedar Falls where 812 votes were cast. The hand count of the votes at Candeo Church in Cedar Falls matched the result recorded during the evening of the election.

Both machine count from Tuesday night and the hand count Friday morning showed the breakdown:

Trump/Pence - 565

Biden/Harris - 231

De La Fuente/Richardson - 0

Blankenship/Mohr - 0

King/Chandler - 0

Hawkins/Walker - 1

Jorgensen/Cohen - 9

Pierce/Ballard - 0

West/Tidball - 1

Write-in - 4

Overvotes - 0

Undervotes - 1

Total Votes - 812

County Auditor Grant Veeder said the audit is proof of the reliability of Iowa's election system.

"This is one of numerous safeguards to the system, but it is especially significant because it is proof after the fact. It shows that the system worked the way it was supposed to, Veeder said.

Three precinct election officials conducted the count under the supervision of Elections Manager Karen Showalter.

Questions about the post-election audit and other election matters may be directed to the Election Office at 319-833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.