Police seek suspect in Sioux City apartment complex shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a suspect in the weekend shooting of a man at an apartment complex in Iowa. The the Sioux City Journal reports that police said Friday that they have a warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Roderick D. Banks of Sioux City on a charge of first-degree murder. He is wanted in Sunday’s shooting of Solomon Blackbird at Park Place Apartments near Grandview Park. Officers found Blackbird suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Sioux City Police Department says the shooting may have been motivated by a drug deal between the two men.