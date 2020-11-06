Nov. 6: 3,533 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 14 more deaths, 1,251 recoveries

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 3,533 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 144,142.

The state's website says that of the 144,142 people who have tested positive, 99,195 have recovered. This is 1,251 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 44,947. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 43 percent.

The state is reporting 14 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,815.

There were 164 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 912, which is up from 839. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 188 are in the ICU and 67 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 8,201 new tests given, and a total of 1,013,209 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Thursday. There were 235 more positive cases for a total of 7,694 cases in the county. There were 51 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,719. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 106 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 21.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there is a total of 7,313 positive cases. There were 47 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 4,567 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 146 deaths. There are 44 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 18.6 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 126 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 6,668 reported cases. There have been 45 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,396 recoveries. A total of 49,143 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 33 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 171 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 6,402 reported cases. There were 93 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,091. A total of 38,185 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 66 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.7 percent.

