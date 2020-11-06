Natan Zach, influential Israeli poet, dies at 89

JERUSALEM (AP) — Natan Zach, an Israeli writer who had a major impact on the development of modern Hebrew poetry, has died. He was 89. He published more than two dozen books, including several that were translated into other languages, and won a number of international prizes. Israel’s culture minister called him “one of Israel’s greatest poets” and said his influence would be felt for “generations.” He sparked controversy in a 2010 television interview with derogatory remarks about Middle Eastern Jews. That year he also expressed support for an activist flotilla that sought to defy Israel’s blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.