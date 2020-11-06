Mercy Medical Center closing primary care clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mercy Medical Center is closing one of its primary care clinics at the end of the month due to financial strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MercyCare Health Partners, located at 600 7th St. SE in Cedar Rapids will close its doors on Nov. 30.

"This year has required unprecedented flexibility and transformation to respond to changing healthcare needs. Mercy must continue to evolve while constantly reviewing how we can best deliver care to patients in an increasingly challenging financial environment for all health systems," Mercy officials said in a statement to KWWL.

Officials say at the time the clinic was developed, it served to fill a gap in service locally by providing care for a range of needs including intensive primary care. However, they say over time, similar services have grown locally to provide similar and sometimes duplicate services.

Mercy says employees impacted by the closure have all been offered placement within the Mercy system. Officials wouldn't say how many employees are being impacted. They also say patients have been notified and Mercy is helping them find new locations for their care. Officials also did not say how many patients would be impacted.

The announcement comes about a month after Mercy Medical Center announced furloughs and required paid or unpaid leave for employees.

The full statement from Mercy is below:

Other hospitals, including Mercy Iowa City, have made the difficult decision to reduce staff as the pandemic continues and fewer patients are being seen for routine procedures.