Marion Public Library Uptown Branch to close for two weeks

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — The Marion Public Library is temporarily closing their Uptown Branch (1064 7th Ave.) for the next couple weeks.

This is due to an a rise in COVID-19 virus activity in the area and a aspiration to slow potential spread.

The library anticipates a Nov. 21st reopening, but will continue to monitor virus activity.

The Technology Station at the Marion Columbus Club (5650 Kacena Ave.) will stay open. Computers, printers and the Iowa DOT kiosk are available at the location.

Marion Public Library material may be returned to any of the other libraries in the Metro Library Network or at any Hy-Vee grocery store in the metro area.

Staff will be available by or email and other library services continue to be available online at marionpubliclibrary.org.