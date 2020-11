KWWL - Cedar Rapids police say a man has non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday night shooting.

Police say a 34-year-old man showed up at 1581 1st Avenue SE with a gunshot wound to the leg.

After interviewing the victim, authorities learned the shooting happened in the 400 block of 18th Street SE. Officers processed the scene and spoke to neighbors in the area.

No arrests have been made, and the investigating is ongoing.