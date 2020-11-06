Local GOP organizations say they are overjoyed with results

(KWWL) - After Tuesday's results, local GOP leaders are nothing short of elation.

Knowing Democrats were eyeing to break up the trifecta and take back the House, Republicans of Black Hawk County Chair LeaAnn Saul said she is overjoyed with the outcome.

"They worked so hard, and we worked hard for them in Black Hawk County, and the first district for Ashley, Joni really stepped it up toward the end and so it was good to see that win," Saul said.

According to the New York Times, the U.S is on track to elect the most women to office. Saul and Laura Kamienski, Chair of the Linn County Republican Central Committee, said they're proud Iowa could contribute.

"The east and west coast don't even know that we exist," Saul said, "and for us to bring that many women to the table in leadership just speaks of what we really value here."

"You know it shows that all we care about is who is the best person for the job, who represents us and who will work hard for us," Kamienski said.

Saul and Kamienski credit Iowa's results to their party's outreach, both agreeing their connection to voters was stronger in the end.

"You know we were respectful of our neighbors that we made it known that we are here, we'll answer your questions, we'll get you to the polls if you need help," Kamienski said.

Although Biden has been declared victor in Wisconsin and Michigan, both chairs remain hopeful President Trump will win the presidency.

MORE RESOURCES