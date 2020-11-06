Japan automaker Honda reports profit rise despite pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda has reported its profit rose 23% in the last quarter, despite the pandemic that has slammed businesses around the world. Tokyo-based Honda said Friday that its July-September profit was 240.9 billion yen, or $2.3 billion, up from 196.5 billion yen, as the auto market recovered in some parts of the world. Honda said it carried out aggressive cost cuts. The situation was also improving from earlier this year, when lockdowns and other problems related to COVID-19 caused disruptions of some production and an inventory crunch. Honda’s quarterly sales slipped to 3.65 trillion yen, or $35 billion.