Iowa’s Republican elected officials react to President Trump’s comments questioning the integrity of the election

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- In a speech from the White House Thursday night, President Trump called the integrity of the nation's electoral system into question.

As the nation continues to wait for results, locked still in the purgatory between the vote and the reveal, the President is pushing baseless accusations in an attempt to undermine confidence in the election.

While speaking in the White House briefing room Thursday, Trump made unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and falsely accused his opponent, Former Vice President Joe Biden, of trying to steal the election, without citing any evidence.

Votes continue to be counted in several states. On Friday morning, Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, states the President had been winning as election officials counted more mail-in ballots. Political analysts believe the President's pathway to re-election appears to shrink.

The President's remarks have been rebuked by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. At least one GOP lawmaker, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, said Friday he was not aware of evidence Democrats are trying to “steal” the election.

Chris Larimer, KWWL's Political Analyst and Coordinator for the Master of Public Policy Program at the University of Northern Iowa said these attacks on the election process can do extensive damage.

"When you have attacks on the integrity of an election process that potentially undermines the confidence that voters might have in elections," he said. "Therefore, it can question whether they participate in future elections, which is not what we want."

KWWL reached out to Iowa's top elected officials on the state and federal levels to get their response to the President's comments.

In a statement, the state's senior senator, Chuck Grassley's office, said, "it is up to local and state election officials to certify results and the courts to settle any potential legal dispute."

Senator Joni Ernst, who won a second term in the Senate during Tuesday's election, addressed the comments on Twitter Friday.

"Everyone should be able to agree that every legal vote should be counted, and there should be transparency in this process," Ernst tweeted. "It’s important we maintain free and fair elections in the US."

A spokesperson for Republican State Representative and Congresswoman-Elect Ashley Hinson sent a statement to KWWL. Hinson will head to Washington in January after defeating incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

“Congresswoman-Elect Hinson has faith in the electoral process and believes that every vote should be counted. If there is fraud, it should be investigated and dealt with," Press Secretary Annie Topp said. "Our democracy depends on being able to follow the will of the people wherever it leads. Rep. Hinson trusts the process in Iowa and hopes that other states have the same integrity as Iowa election officials have shown.”

A spokesperson said Congresswoman Frinkenauer was not available to comment on Friday.

KWWL also reached out to Congressman Dave Loebsack (D-IA 2), Governor Kim Reynolds (R), as well as the two candidates for Iowa's second congressional district. Former state Sen. Rita Hart (D) and current state Sen. Marianette Miller-Meeks.