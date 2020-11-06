Incendiary texts traced to outfit run by top Trump aide

BOSTON (AP) — A texting company run by a top Trump campaign aide was used to send thousands of targeted, anonymous text messages that urged supporters to rally where votes were being counted in Philadelphia on Thursday. They falsely claimed the Democrats were trying to steal the presidential election. Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition they not be further identified said the texts were sent using phone numbers leased to the text-messaging platform Opn Sesame. Its CEO is Gary Coby, the Trump campaign’s digital director. Coby declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign said it did not send the texts.