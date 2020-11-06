Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

Fears of clashes at the polls, chaos caused by the coronavirus and confusion over swiftly changing voting rules failed to materialize on Election Day, as voters across the U.S. decided one of the contentious presidential elections in memory. About 103 million votes were cast before Tuesday, an early voting push prompted by the pandemic. That took some of the pressure off polling places on Tuesday, which generally saw short or no lines, and only sporadic problems with voting machines. Though the casting of ballots was relatively tranquil, legal storm clouds hang over the counting of those votes.