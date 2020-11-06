How community spread is affecting COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Ravenwood Specialty Care facility has one of the states worst long term care facility outbreak of COVID-19.

Long term care facilities are some of the hardest hit populations when it come to COVID-19. Residents in the nursing homes usually have preexisting conditions and are older in age making them more susceptible to the virus.

According to Iowa State’s COVID dashboard, Ravenwood currently has 74 positive cases and no recoveries as of yet. The Black Hawk County Health Department says that the website is not up to date as it should be, but relatives of residents continue to get daily voicemails adding to that existing list.

“Yesterday during testing it was discovered that we had nine additional residents and six staff members test positive,” Friday morning’s voicemail from the Ravenwood facility said.

Black Hawk County Health Department Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye says the majority of the outbreaks seen in long term care facilities reflect what is seen in the community. Iowa is seeing a surge in cases, therefore it’s easier for those who work in these long term care facilities to transmit COVID-19 to the residents.

“It’s just very important to take those safety measures seriously even outside of work and so wearing the mask social distancing washing your hands frequently. All of those things still are applicable even when people get off work,” Dr. Egbuonye said.

A relative of a resident at Ravenwood told KWWL that they were able to go inside and visit their family member after testing positive. They showed pictures of them inside with the resident as proof, but wished to stay anonymous.

Dr. Egbuonye says the long term care facilities should be following guidelines and recommendations from the health department. Not visiting the long term care facilities during an outbreak is one of those safety measure. The health department and nursing homes have been working together since the start of the pandemic.

“We do it collaboratively to review the layout of the facility and to determine how to determine positive residents, quarantine residents in the well population so we work with them to determine the strategies that need to be implemented,” Dr. Egbuonye said.

Other nursing homes are taking steps in the right direction. Western Home Communities have seen cases present in their facilities, but not nearly to the extent of other long term care facilities in the state.

"We were very very proactive. We’ve tried to really mitigate the risk as much as possible and again we try to keep it in front of the folks to be aware,” Western Home Communities CEO Kris Hansen said.

Family visits are only allowed outdoors with a barrier between the two parties, and the homes are even working towards getting renovations to created rooms inside the buildings where separated visits can happen during the winter months.

Residents also have the ability to distance themselves in their own rooms and have individual spaces for those who test positive. Staff is assigned to one person when someone is tested positive, and are encouraged to keep up with safety measures while not at work.

KWWL has reached out to Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo a number of times, and left many voicemails with the facility, and their parent company "Care Initiatives." They have not returned any calls or messages regarding the situation in the facility, or any steps they are taking during this outbreak situation.