Hart campaign says it’s expecting victory after Jasper County error corrected

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Rita Hart's campaign manager Zach Meunier said Friday afternoon he's confident the Democrat will win Iowa's Second Congressional District race, after an election night error was corrected in Jasper County.

Meunier sent the following statement to KWWL and other media outlets Friday:

"As we have said consistently, Iowans’ voices must be heard and their votes accurately counted. It is thus critical that county auditors ensure all results are accurate. We understand that the county auditor of Jasper County is undertaking an administrative review to ensure that the vote totals from that county — which have been verified by Iowa’s Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and the Jasper County auditor and which show Rita Hart leading by 162 votes — are accurate. We are confident by the end of this process that Rita Hart will be the next congresswoman from Iowa’s Second District." Zach Meunier, Rita Hart for Iowa campaign manager

Unofficial results from the Secretary of State's office showed Mariannette Miller-Meeks with a 282-vote lead early Wednesday morning. Secretary of State Paul Pate said they became aware of a "human error" on Thursday afternoon that gave some candidates too many votes.

The slim vote margin left the race uncalled, meaning no winner was officially declared.

Pate says that error has now been corrected, showing Hart with a 162-vote lead. Pate has ordered a hand recount of the precinct directly affected by this error and a full, traditional recount for all of Jasper County.