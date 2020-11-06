German police raid homes of people linked to Vienna attacker

BERLIN (AP) — German police have raided the homes and businesses of four people linked to the Islamic State sympathizer who carried out a deadly attack in Vienna this week. Federal police said Friday that officers, including members of the anti-terrorism unit GSG9, searched premises in Osnabrueck, Kassel and Pinneberg county. Police said that while the men aren’t currently suspected of involvement in Monday’s shooting, there is evidence that they had links to the attacker. Four people and the gunman were killed on the attack in the Austrian capital. Authorities in Austria have identified the attacker as a 20-year-old dual national of Austria and North Macedonia who had a previous conviction for trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria.