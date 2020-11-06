Friday classes canceled at Tripoli schools following positive COVID-19 cases

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Tripoli Community School District canceled Friday classes after experiencing "some COVID cases".

The announcement was made by Superintendent Troy Heller.

In a Facebook post, Heller said," As the metrics for Bremer Country are trending in the wrong direction with COVID-19 cases and Tripoli CSD is also experiencing some COVID cases, we feel it is in our best interest to close school tomorrow."

Canceling classes will allow custodians to do a deep clean of buildings and classrooms.

On Nov. 5, a message from Tripoli's school nurse was shared, saying a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who was in close contact with the individual will be contacted by Bremer County Public Health.

