EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called the tight race in Nevada

A tight vote margin and large number of ballots that have yet to be counted is making the Nevada race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden too early to call. With more than 1.2 million ballots counted, Biden held a 20,137 vote lead Friday afternoon. That’s roughly a 1.6 percentage point edge over Trump. But even after about 85% of the estimated vote had been tallied, tens of thousands of votes remained to be counted statewide, which could eat into Biden’s advantage. Many of the ballots were in Clark County. That’s home to Las Vegas, a Democratic-leaning area where most of the state’s voters live.