Elmwood Cemetery vandalized for second time in 5 months

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- For the second time in less than months, Elmwood Cemetery has been the target of vandalism.

Cemetery workers discovered the damage to roughly 70 headstones on Monday morning, just two days after Halloween. They believe the vandalism happened sometime over the weekend.

This comes less than 5 months after about 50 headstones were vandalized at the cemetery at the end of June. It also comes just weeks after the cemetery finished picking up the pieces from that first vandalism incident.

This latest round of damage happened in different parts of Elmwood's 23 acres. It's unclear if the two separate incidents are at all related. Police have been notified of both vandalism incidents, but so far no arrests have been made in either case.

Click here if you'd like to donate to help Elmwood Cemetery.