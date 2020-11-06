Counting error puts Democrat ahead in Iowa US House race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a vote-counting mistake has reversed the leader of a southeast Iowa congressional race. Preliminary results had shown Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leading the open U.S. House race over Democrat Rita Hart by 282 votes out of more than 393,000 cast. However, Jasper County elections officials spotted a problem Thursday, and after working with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office determined the numbers had been inaccurately reported from one precinct. After the correction, officials said Friday that Hart now leads the race by 162 votes. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race, deeming it too close to call.