Australia inquiry says police should guard hotel quarantine

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An inquiry into an Australian city’s bungled quarantine program recommends overseas travelers should be quarantined in hotels guarded by police. The Victoria state government’s decision to use private security firms instead of police and the military to enforce quarantines in Melbourne hotels has been widely blamed for lax infection controls that led to Australia’s worst virus resurgence in its second-largest city. The government closed Melbourne Airport to international arrivals in July before commissioning a retired judge to investigate what went wrong in hotel quarantine. Victoria has accounted for 819 of Australia’s 907 coronavirus deaths. On Friday, Victoria recorded its seventh day without a new case.