Army: Soldier dies in rifle training at Fort Jackson in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Army soldier at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has died from injuries sustained on the rifle training range. Fort Jackson spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully said the soldier suffered the fatal injury Thursday. No one else was injured. The soldier was an 18-year-old man from California, Sully said. The soldier’s name has not been released. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. Military police are investigating the incident. Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. offered his condolences to the soldier’s family and unit.