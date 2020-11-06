American Airlines announces new Waterloo Airport holiday flight schedule

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - American Airlines provided notice to Waterloo City and Airport officials on the changing of flight schedule from Waterloo to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The schedule change of flights would take effect Wednesday, December 2nd. This schedule would last into December and New Year’s Holiday season travel.

According to the press release, airport officials are optimistic that passengers throughout the Greater Cedar Valley Region will support the service with a growing number of passengers.

“The airline industry continues to operate in a very difficult time. With the above schedule, this provides passengers throughout the Greater Cedar Valley Region a life-line for access to the National Air Transportation System for all communities that are seeing significantly reduced levels of scheduled air service for passenger travel,” Waterloo Airport Director Keith Kaspari said.

Kaspari continued to say the airline industry is still only performing at an approximate 25% to low 30% passenger load compared to pre-COVID passenger levels.