Al Roker to take time off work to battle prostate cancer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Weatherman and morning TV co-host Al Roker has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed.

Roker revealed he got the diagnosis Sept. 29. It began with a routine physical when his doctor discovered he had an elevated prostate-specific antigen in his bloodwork.

That led to him getting an MRI, followed by a biopsy, to confirm his diagnosis.

The 66-year-old TV personality urged others at risk -- particularly Black men -- to ensure they see a doctor and get the proper checkups to stop a cancer that is very treatable if detected early.