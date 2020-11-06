2-year-old taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Police are on scene of an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids.
Police were called to the mall around 2 p.m.
A 2-year-old boy was shot in the forearm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say the individual that had possession of the gun and the child are related.
