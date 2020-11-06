1A State Football Quarterfinals: Columbus falls to Sigourney-Keota 35-32

SIGOURNEY(KWWL)--

Sailors looking to secure a spot in the dome, but they’d run into a tough one with the Savage Cobras —

Still the sailors strike first, Alex Feldman to the sideline, makes his way in from the four —Columbus jumps up 6-0 —

Later up 13 to 7, but here comes Sigourney Keota, first it’s Sam Sieren — he busts in from the one, 14, 13 Savage Cobras —

Then later in the half, Brady Duwa makes something happen, breaks free from the 40 yard line, takes it to the house – Sigourney Keota led 21 to 19 at the break —

Second half, sailors still down 2, looking for a lead – but CarterGallagher gets picked off by Levi Crawford, savage cobra is back in business —

And Sieren capitalizes — busts in from the one — Sigourney-Keota now up to a 9 point lead —

But Columbus doesn’t go away, check out Feldman, on the reception from Gallagher, and Feldman does the rest, from the 13 yard line to pay dirt, 87 yards, sailors down 28-25 —

But in the end, Sigourney Keota finishes it, Sieren gets his third touch down of the game, and after missing the playoffs last year with just a single loss, the cobras are dome bound 35 to 32.