It's hard to believe with the weather we have had in Iowa the past few days, but today is Iowa Winter Weather Awareness Day. Winter is right around the corner. The Winter Solstice occurs at 4:02 a.m. on December 21.

As you know, we have already had a taste of what's to come this winter season, with a taste of wintry weather last month.

This blog post will look at some winter definitions you need to be aware of, and some safety tips to get you through the season.

First, here are some handy tips to have in a car emergency kit.

You also want to make sure your windshield wipers, fluids and tires are ready for the season. Below are some tips that will come in handy when you have to travel. As always, KWWL will keep you up to date before, during and after a winter storm.





The "snow season" runs from July to June, and this is for climate records. Obviously the warmer months do not have snow, but it just makes it easier to keep track of snowfall. Below is a look at the average seasonal snowfall in eastern Iowa.

Averages range from a little more than two feet, to three and a half feet. Here's a look at the past three seasons. If you recall, the 2018/2019 season was the snowiest on record for Waterloo.

The average first inch of snow generally comes between the second week of November and the first week of December. As you can see, last year it came early, just before Halloween.

This year, the first inch of snow in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City came on October 19. Waterloo and Dubuque have had measurable snow, but not a single day with 1". Waterloo has 0.1" for the season. Dubuque has had a few days with measurable snow, adding up to 1.0.

Click here for NOAA's first Winter 2020/2021 Outlook.

Let's take a look at some winter weather terminology that we are familiar with. First, let's talk about winter storms. A Winter Storm Watch means several inches of snow are possible, usually issued one to three days in advance of impactful winter weather. These are also issued if a mixture of snow, blowing snow, sleet and or ice are involved as well.

Here's a look at the definitions of Blizzard Warning (does not have to do with "a lot of snow) and Winter Storm Warning. Winter Weather Advisories are issued when the winter weather is not expected to reach warning criteria. Click here for details about each criteria from the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

A new alert that is issued, and is part of the WEA system, is a Snow Squall Warning. This was used last month in Des Moines, for heavy snow that caused issues on I-80 and I-35.

Living in Iowa, we are all too familiar with the wind chill. Wind chill is the combination of the air temperatures and the wind, and is the temperature it actually feels like to exposed skin. This does not affect plants or vehicles, just pets and humans.

It's very important to wear warm clothing, hats and gloves when temperatures get dangerously cold. Here are some tips to prevent hypothermia and frost bite.

You can download the free KWWL Storm Track 7 Weather App on your smart phone or tablet. You can set it up to get customized alerts that are sent to your phone, based on your location. When winter weather threatens, we send multiple video updates throughout the day.

When winter weather strikes, we could always use your help by snowfall measurements. Here's the proper way to get an accurate snowfall measurement.

It's a little more tricky to measure ice accumulation from freezing rain.

Enjoy the 70s we have over the next few days. Winter will be here before we know it! For more tips, click here.