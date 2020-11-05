UnityPoint Health asking Iowans to do their part in fight against COVID-19

(KWWL) -- Leaders at UnityPoint Health are asking Iowans to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including a rise in hospitalizations across the state.

A statement from the the company says the challenges they are facing are "very real and urgent." The statement goes on to say the entire UnityPoint Health System is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Officials say they continue to work with community partners to ensure they have the necessary beds, equipment, staffing and PPE. They say they have a plan in place "should there be a need for additional coronavirus care."

With an increasing number of staff out with COVID-19 or isolating at home, staffing remains an issue for the UnityPoint Health System. They say the problem is not unique to their organization and other healthcare organizations are experiencing similar issues. UnityPoint facilities report their employees are both physically and mentally exhausted, but "continue to show up every single day for you, your friends and your family."

The statement reflects similar remarks made by Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer at UnityPoint Health, during Governor Kim Reynolds' coronavirus briefing on Thursday morning.

The full statement from UnityPoint Health is below: