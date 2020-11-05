UIHC launches “Surge Plan” in response to record numbers of hospitalizations in the state

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are ready and prepared for a potential surge as records of positive cases and hospitalizations in the state are being surpassed.

UIHC has launched phase one of their "Surge Plan," which includes adding additional ICU beds, increasing staff that handles COVID-19 and influenza patients, as well as more staff for operating drive-thru testing on site.

"This is our way of doing this in an orderly manner in advance of the need," UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said.

The increase of capacity at UIHC is expected to begin on November 16 and will be effective until January 3.

Another change coming to the hospitals and clinics will be a delay in non-urgent surgeries. These non-life threatening surgeries will be put on hold to allow for staff to be reassigned to other areas when the increased capacity begins.

UIHC does accept transfers and patients from all of Iowa's 99 counties, and the decision to increase capacity and staffing is to accommodate any additional increases in hospitalizations. A reduction in clinic patients will also be made.

"We are presently operating under completely manageable circumstances and were able to assure all of our patients and staff of the highest levels of safety," Gunasekaran said.

Visitor limitations will be put into place, as well as having non-clinical frontline staff work from home, in order to limit the number of people in the UIHC facilities.

Patients are still encouraged to keep any appointments they may have, as these changes are designed to keep as many UIHC services open. Anyone who will need to change their appointments to a telehealth appointment will be contacted by UIHC.

"The majority of patients at UI Health Care are not COVID positive. Its still a minority of what we do. We still remain in the range of 30-40 in-patient that are COVID positive, out of the total 800," UIHC CEO Saresh Gunasekaran said.