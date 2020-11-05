TRACKING: Warm November temperatures continue

Today: The nice November weather rolls on today. We will have some clouds around early this morning, but plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a west wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Lows will be in the 40s with a west/southwest wind a light wind.

Friday: Sunny and warm once again. Temperatures once again warm into the 70s with a south wind 10-15 mph.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and warm. Wind gusts could be between 30-40 mph with temperatures in the 70s.

Rain moves in Monday and is forecast to continue into Tuesday as a strong low pressure moves in. Tuesday evening any lingering moisture could switch to a little light rain/snow mix. 1-2” of rain is possible.

Next week will be much cooler.