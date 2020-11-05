TRACKING: Potential Record Highs

Tonight: The weather will be like the last few nights. The sky is clear with lows in the low 40s with a light breeze.

Friday: Another warm day on the way, some record highs might be broken. The sun will be shining all day with a little more of a south breeze compared to Thursday. High temperatures are expected to reach the low and mid-70s.

Here are the record high temperatures for Friday:

Location Record Forecast Waterloo 79 (1915) 76 Dubuque 73 (1916) 73 Cedar Rapids 72 (2001) 73 Iowa City 73 (2016) 74

Friday Night: The sky is mostly clear, and it will be a little warmer. The south wind at 10-15 mph keeps temperatures a little warmer than previous night with lows in the 50s.

Saturday: It is a breezy day with a south wind at 10-20 mph. High temperatures are in the low to mid 70s again with a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday: The wind is a bit stronger from the south. So, it will be a windy day with gusts to 30 or 35 mph from the south. Clouds gradually increase in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.