Top Chinese official praises Lam for stabilizing Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has received credit from a top Chinese official for restoring order and reviving the economy in the semi-autonomous territory. Vice Premier Han Zheng met Lam on Friday, the last day of her four-day visit to Beijing. He says her government had “overcome all kinds of difficulties and dealt with the challenges.” Hong Kong was wracked by protests last year demanding fully democratic elections and opposing China’s expanding influence in the city’s affairs. Lam, who was picked as leader by a committee dominated by pro-Beijing members, has been accused of being too close to the central government. China responded to pro-democracy protests by enacting a national security law for Hong Kong earlier this year that has curtailed political expression.